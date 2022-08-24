Notification Settings

Stand-up Anuvab Pal set to entertain in Market Drayton

By Matthew PanterTheatre & ComedyPublished:

Stand-up comedian and writer Anuvab Pal is to star at a festival in Market Drayton next month.

Stand-up comedian and writer, Anuvab Pal
Pal will be at the multi award-winning Ginger and Spice Festival and will perform at the Festival Drayton Centre on Thursday, September 22, starting at 7.30pm.

Pal said: “This stand-up show will begin with The British Empire in India but go into what connects Britain and India today, especially the food.

"We can’t ignore the journey of spices. What happened when spices came to Britain? What indeed is, the perfect chicken tikka masala? Why have certain British dishes from the Downton Abbey era still survived in India?

"India’s influence on Britain today is vast – from yoga to Goa to Dishoom. Also with Market Drayton being the home town of Lord Clive, what set him off to leave Shropshire and come to my home town?"

Founder and Festival Director, Julia Roberts, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Anuvab Pal is joining us at this year’s festival.

"One of the aims at Festival is to explore the cross-cultural links between the town of Market Drayton and places of historical connection. We are, therefore, delighted to have Anuvab visiting us all the way from India, to explore the relationship between our heritage links to India and what this means to us all today.”

Tickets are £15 per person and are available online via gingerandspicefest.co.uk. You can also call Festival Drayton centre to book over the phone via 01630 654444 or email info@festivaldraytoncentre.com.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

