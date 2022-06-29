Astronaut Tim Peake to visit Theatre Severn on UK-wide tour

Tim Peake

Peake will visit Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn in March next year, for his first ever UK tour.

He will be transporting residents on a journey through life in space, giving an insight into what it is like being an astronaut.

From training to launch, spacewalk to re-entry, Peake will be revealing the secrets and science about why and how humans have been journeying into space.

There will be two shows on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets are available from £27 to £42 and friends of the theatre receive 10 per cent off.