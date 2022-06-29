Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Astronaut Tim Peake to visit Theatre Severn on UK-wide tour

By Megan HoweShrewsburyTheatre & ComedyPublished:

British astronaut Tim Peake will be taking Shropshire residents on a thrilling ride of the International Space Station on his UK tour.

Tim Peake
Tim Peake

Peake will visit Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn in March next year, for his first ever UK tour.

He will be transporting residents on a journey through life in space, giving an insight into what it is like being an astronaut.

From training to launch, spacewalk to re-entry, Peake will be revealing the secrets and science about why and how humans have been journeying into space.

There will be two shows on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets are available from £27 to £42 and friends of the theatre receive 10 per cent off.

To book a ticket visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/tim-peake

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News