Todd Carty heads cast as iconic thriller The Mousetrap heads to Midlands

Todd Carty is appearing in The Mousetrap

The play will be at The Alexandra Birmingham from Monday, October 21, to Saturday, November 5.

It will also be at the Lichfield Garrick next year, from Monday, March 27, to Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Launching the tour will be Todd Carty in the role of Major Metcalf.

Carty has had a long career on stage and screen but is most known for his television roles of Mark Fowler in EastEnders, PC Gabriel Brent in The Bill and Tucker Jenkins in Grange Hill.

Gwyneth Strong, known for her beloved portrayal of Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses, will return to the role of Mrs Boyle for initial venues.

Following its 1952 premiere touring production, The Mousetrap opened in the West End where, still to this day, it continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin’s Theatre having been performed there over 28,500 times, selling over 10 million tickets.