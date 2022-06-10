Birmingham date for Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake

Axel Blake

The comedian will be heading out on the road with his new show, In Style, and will perform at The Alexandra Birmingham on Sunday, October 16.

Blake, from Dunstable, was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent and his observational comedy captivated the audience propelling him to the title, earning him an appearance on the Royal Variety Show.

For tickets go to atgtickets.com/birmingham

Meanwhile, chart-topping podcast The Girls Bathroom heads to The Alex next year.

Sophia and Cinzia will stop off in Birmingham on Sunday, February 12, 2023.