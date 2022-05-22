Review: Fireman Sam at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Fireman Sam entertained the The Grand. Image: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

But with the calamitous Norman Price around, disaster is never far away.

A grand day out for everybody’s favourite TV firefighter quickly turns into a rescue act - and just how will the circus stars get to perform?

With the voices from the television show and actors portraying our heroes in costume, everything is held together superbly by the circus ringmaster Bruno - complete with magic tricks and acrobatics from his supporting cast.

There are plenty of chances for children to get involved with singing, dancing and chanting - making for a fun morning out for those with little ones.

One small thing to say is it would have been better had the characters’ voices been just a touch louder because, as with any production where a young audience is in attendance, sometimes the words can get lost among the buzz.

However, that did not spoil the enjoyment, as the usual array of glow spinners being waved around by excited youngsters proved.

There was also a serious message to be had with Fireman Sam, with fire safety people in attendance to encourage children to wear their seatbelts and teach the “cadets” (the audience) what to do in the event of a fire.

Fortunately though, we all don’t have to live in a city, town or seaside village with Norman Price, who begins the show with his head stuck in the railings for Sam, Elvis and Penny to come and rescue him, while Station Officer Steele directs everything (when he isn’t making a cup of tea) from back at the station.

As ever, the Wolverhampton Grand provided a wonderful setting - the city is so lucky to have it - though Sam and his friends have now moved on to help the circus in other parts of the country.