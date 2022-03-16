Review: The Osmonds is a nostalgic delight at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The Osmonds is a new musical playing at the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton

Seen through the eyes of a fan, written by Jay Osmond and narrated by his character throughout the show, the show is the tale of how the family went from riding high as the most popular pop group in the world to nearly tumbling down due to one poor business decision.

The music, of course, is the highlight and fans were treated to everything from the early barber shop quartet songs to the rock number Crazy Horses and the romance of Puppy Love, Paper Roses and Love Me For a Reason. Add to that an exceptional rendition of The Proud One and a highly emotional version of Let Me In and the tears were soon flowing.

It is a jukebox musical but it is also a very well written, autobiographical tale of the strict regime imposed by their father, the sacrifices the family made as youngsters and the overwhelming effect that fame had on the individual members.

It’s not a heavy watch though. There are plenty of light moments as well as emotional, feel-good scenes which immediately transport you back to the school disco and carefree teenage years.

The young Osmonds cast were nothing less than outstanding on the Grand stage, perfectly performing the harmonies the boys were so famous for and busting with personality. A special mention must to go Jasper Penny as young Merrill Osmond, whose heart-wrenching scenes with his father, played to perfection by Charlie Allen, were executed with dramatic ability well beyond his years.

Similarly, Mattias Green as young Donny Osmond had cuteness in spades as well as vocals to match and Austin Riley as young Jimmy Osmond brought the house down with his solo, Long-Haired Lover from Liverpool.

The adult Osmonds displayed exceptionally tight, precise harmonies throughout and performed each of the high-energy, full on dance routines while singing the complex numbers with style and drive.

Ryan Anderson as Merrill had incredible vocal ability, hitting the high notes with ease, while Jamie Chatterton gave a commanding performance as eldest brother, Alan. Joseph Peacock as Donny had the girls swooning as you would imagine. This was an inspired piece of casting. Danny Nattrass as Wayne perfectly captured the quietly seething side of this brother. But it was Alex Lodge as Jay who took the crown.

We mustn’t forget the country girl Marie too and Georgia Lennon had her vocals off pat as well as bearing a striking resemblance to the star.

Recreating The Osmonds sound is no mean feat, but an outstanding, albeit small band under the musical supervision of Will Joy rolled back the years to make you feel as if you were in a huge arena in the 1970s.

Lucy Osborne’s scenery is simple but highly effective, and she has created costumes which are instantly recognisable to anyone who remembers The Osmonds at their peak.

Director and co-writer Shaun Kerrison has mixed comedy, drama, the relationships between the family members and the musical numbers perfectly, while the choreography and musical staging, courtesy of the incomparable Bill Deamer, is authentic and relentless.

The rousing finale saw the whole theatre on its feet, singing and dancing along. In fact, I think there were people in the audience who thought they were watching the real thing!

Overall, a must for Osmond fans, but also an uplifting musical for those who are simply curious about this picture-perfect, clean-cut family, some of whom are still entertaining as individuals over fifty years later.