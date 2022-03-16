Notification Settings

Phoenix Nights actor Archie Kelly leads line-up for comedy night near Oswestry

Oswestry

A TV actor is leading the line-up at a comedy night coming to a venue in Shropshire.

Archie Kelly is the headline act

Archie Kelly, of Phoenix Nights fame, is the headline act on the bill for the Llanyblodwel and Porthywaen Memorial Institute, near Oswestry, on April 29.

Kelly is best-known for playing Kenny Dalglish Senior in the hit Peter Kay comedyand has also appeared in The Street and is a regular on the stand-up circuit.

He will be joined by Stephen 'Doddy' Dodd, Kevin Caswell-Jones, Fat Theo and Donald Mackerel for a night which is being put on by Kung Fu Pug Comedy.

The show starts at 8pm, with doors open from 7pm, and tickets cost £10.

They are available by calling 07581 154609 or emailinh info@thestute.co.uk.

