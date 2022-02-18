Peaky Blinders : First trailer released for new dance production

Rambert dancers ready for some Peaky action

Rambert Dance's show, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, was written and adapted for the stage by the TV show's creator Steven Knight and directed and choreographed by Rambert’s artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer.

It will be on stage later this year in Birmingham and the two-and-a-half-minute trailer gives audiences a taster of what’s to come.

The production will have its world premiere at co-producing partner venue Birmingham Hippodrome, on September 27, running until October 2, followed by a London premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre before embarking on a UK tour in 2023.

The new dance theatre production will feature the 20 permanent Rambert dance company dancers on stage, and a live band playing specially-commissioned music, and is Rambert’s first collaboration of this kind.

Through dance theatre, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair.

While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang. As the story unfolds, many hearts are broken.

Tommy and the Peaky Blinders fought together at Flanders and the show opens in the trenches. Bound by this experience, a very personal story unfolds as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy is intoxicated by the mysterious Grace.