Review: Josh Widdicombe - Bit Much, at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Josh Widdicombe

It seems there’s a long list of irritants in the 38-year-old’s life and although he says he doesn’t normally complain about things, he wasn’t afraid to put the world to rights on stage.

His gripes about driving tests, vegetable box subscriptions and weddings gift lists left the audience at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre in stitches on Sunday night.

His grumbles and moans over parenting resonated widely, with tales of park play equipment and terrifying baby monitors getting laughs along the way.

Stag dos and the fact that he can never leave a WhatsApp group were further bugbears.

Thrown in were funny anecdotes about staying in hotels and that time he mistook mayonnaise for hand sanitiser in a pub.

There was also some audience interaction, with one family in particular getting the brunt of his jokes throughout the evening.

Picking on a young teen dressed in a Wolves shirt, his ‘questionable’ age became a running joke throughout the show up to the point where Josh remarked his tour had gone on that long that when he started “Joey wasn’t even born yet”.

Josh is probably best known for co-hosting Channel 4’s The Last Leg and in recent years has added podcaster and author to his credentials.

If you hadn’t heard, he is also descended from King Henry VIII, according to an episode of BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

He has certainly come a long way since he began performing live in 2008.