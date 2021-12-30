Notification Settings

Comedian Omid Djalili set to take the stage at Theatre Severn

By Lisa O'Brien

Comedian Omid Djalili will be heading to Shrewsbury on his tour next month.

Omid Djalili
Djalili will be performing stand-up at Theatre Severn on January 22. His credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage.

Earning praise across the world for his performances, Djalili is seen hosting his own ITV quiz show The Winning Combination.

He appeared in the smash hit Mama Mia 2: Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for BBC1 & HBO, and Letter For The King on Netflix.

Djalili also gained rave reviews for his leading role of Tevvye in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of Fiddler On The Roof.

The show at Theatre Severn starts at 8pm and there are just a handful of tickets left, which cost £27.

To book visit theatresevern.co.uk

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

