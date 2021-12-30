Comedian Omid Djalili set to take the stage at Theatre Severn

Omid Djalili

Djalili will be performing stand-up at Theatre Severn on January 22. His credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage.

Earning praise across the world for his performances, Djalili is seen hosting his own ITV quiz show The Winning Combination.

He appeared in the smash hit Mama Mia 2: Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for BBC1 & HBO, and Letter For The King on Netflix.

Djalili also gained rave reviews for his leading role of Tevvye in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of Fiddler On The Roof.

The show at Theatre Severn starts at 8pm and there are just a handful of tickets left, which cost £27.