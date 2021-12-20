World's first pantomime degree is launched by Staffordshire University - oh yes it is

AJ Pritchard as Prince Charming, Curtis Pritchard as Dandini and Evie Pickerill as Cinderella with a friend from Dudley Zoo, in Wolverhampton Grand's panto Cinderella.

Staffordshire University's MA in Contemporary Pantomime Practice will offer research and practical study of the much-loved British institution which brings in vital revenue to UK theatres every year.

The emphasis of the one-year postgraduate course is strongly vocational, providing formal industry training and careers networking through placements and work experience.

Course leader Richard Cheshire, who is currently directing a production of Snow White at Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre, said: “Pantomime is one of Britain’s great contributions to world theatre and we want to increase respect for this interactive art form.

"It is an annual tradition for families and is often where children get their first experience of live theatre.

“Much has been written about the history and development of British pantomime, but very little research is currently investigating and analysing contemporary manifestations of the form.

"It is a great period of innovation for the genre which we want to be at the cutting edge of.”

Christopher Biggins

Christopher Biggins, seasoned actor and pantomime aficionado, added: “When I was starting my pantomime career over 50 years ago, I wish I could have gone along the route of getting an MA. We should all be preserving traditions, celebrating specialised training and Britain's Heritage.”

Associate professor of acting and directing, Robert Marsden, said: “Pantomime is unique – the style of performing and all that goes with it is very difficult.

"There is a perceived lack of formal training, mentoring and meaningful developmental opportunities for employment in this specialist art form.

"Training is informal, traditions are inherited or orally passed down and most pantomime performers are left to learn on the job.

"The reality is that producers won’t risk casting inexperienced performers, so formal training opportunities are badly needed.”

The MA has been developed in association with Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts and is supported by the UK's leading pantomime producers.

Due to start in September 2022, the course will examine pantomime through a 21st century lens and offer personalised learning routes for students to suit their interests – be it becoming a panto dame or a director.

Students will also devise, create, produce and tour their own original pantomime within the community.

It is estimated that more than 260 professional pantomimes are staged in Britain each year, generating nearly £63 million in revenue annually which helps to keep venues afloat and fund theatre productions throughout the rest of the year.

Employment in pantomime is also not just seasonal. Throughout the year many producing houses employ set and costume designers, props and wig makers, script writers, dance specialists, musical directors and arrangers, marketing and publicity experts, producers, archivists and creators in managerial and leadership roles.