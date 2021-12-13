Playful pantomime fun ready for new year

Writer and director Shaun Higgins accompanied by pantomime horses Doom Biscuits and Felicity Fetlock

Bullion’s Bounty, set to be performed next year, has been written for the Welshampton Bonfire Committee team by Oswestry playwright and actor Shaun Higgins.

The panto will take place at Welshampton Parish Hall, on February 18, 19 and 20.

Each production involves more than 60 people from the small village and involves local talent including musicians, artists, performers and creators.

Shaun, who is directing Bullion’s Bounty, said: “This playful parody of the Bugsy Malone, Gangsters and Molls genre is packed with fun and zany silliness.

“And, after a year away, the Welshampton Bonfire Committee Pantomime Company is ready and waiting to delight audiences once again.

“As ever, many local people of all ages are involved both on stage and behind the scenes.

“We never cease to be amazed at the sheer wealth of talent there is across all parts of the production,” he added.

There will be four shows staged at the parish hall across the three days.

Tickets can be booked via the website or by calling the number 01948 710180.