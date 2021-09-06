Telford theatre reopening after 18 months with new musical show

From left, Jo Petford, Stephen Oliver-Davies and Nina Aver. Alice Allen (front)

The Little Theatre in Wellington Road, Donnington, will once again be staging shows from this month.

Its first production will be Begin Again, a concert of musical theatre favourites, which will be running for three nights.

Those behind the show say they are delighted to be back on stage again and are looking forward to welcoming a live audience.

Stephen Oliver-Davies, producer of the show, said: "We are delighted to be back on stage again after the longest break in the Little Theatre’s history.

"We are looking forward to welcoming audiences and performing for them once again."

The community theatre is more than 60-years-old.

Nestled in an ex-military hut, in the middle of Donnington, it was built during the Second World War.

Before finally being converted into a theatre by Units of Donnington Garrison and the drama enthusiasts, the building was used as a gymnasium, shooting range, store house and lecture hall – all part of the wartime COD Donnington complex, which opened in May 1940.

Within this small venue a number of societies, with names such as The Cascades, The Estateers and The Orpheus Society used both amateur and professional talent to perform concerts, shows, pantomimes and plays.

In the early 1950s, however, they came together and called themselves Donnington Garrison Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society and their first production was ‘The Light of Heart’ in 1952.

Finally, in January 1954, The Little Theatre was born with the first show being the pantomime Robinson Crusoe.

The shows for Begin Again are taking place between September 16 and 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7.