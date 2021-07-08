Museum to host theatre production

Hotbuckle Productions is bringing Tess of the D'Urbervilles to Ironbridge

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Old Furnace, popular Shropshire theatre company, Hotbuckle Productions, will bring its version of Thomas Hardy’s Tess of the D’Urbervilles to Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron on Saturday0.

Hotbuckle Productions writes its own original material as well as adapting classics, telling its tales with humour and making them accessible to a wide audience.

Rory Hunter, Special Projects Director at the Ironbridge Gorge Museums, said he was looking forward to bringing back live outdoor theatre after such a long break.

He said: “Due to Covid, our last outdoor theatre performance was back in 2019, which feels like an absolute age away, so we can’t wait to welcome back Hotbuckle Productions to Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.

“The theatre company has staged plays here before, so we know the audience is in for a real treat when they recount their version of Tess of the D’Urbervilles.

“We’re encouraging people to bring along a picnic, a blanket or low-backed chair to sit on and make a real evening of it. It should be a fantastic night.”

The nearby Furnace Kitchen will also be open from 6.30 to 9pm for hot and cold drinks, including alcoholic drinks, sweet treats and snacks.

Tickets, which cost £14 for adults and £10 for children, are available from www.ironbridge.org.uk.

Gates open at 6.30pm, the performance starts at 7.30pm and ends at 10pm.