Bully and Johnny staging Grand Theatre return with new podcast

On stage to help the Grand Theatre; Don Goodman, Steve Bull, Johnny Phillips and Steve Froggatt

'Bully and Johnny’s Grand Wolves Show' will take a look into football, fame, and friendships, and all proceeds from online ticket sales will go directly to the theatre’s charity.

The series is filmed against the backdrop of the Grand Theatre’s auditorium which has stood empty for the last 12 months.

Guests will include Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Wolves legends, “King” John Richards, Don Goodman, Steve Froggart favourites from the Sherpa Van Tournament and more names still to be announced.

Robert Plant CBE said: “Wolverhampton is a very special place to me, a lifelong love affair with Wolves began when I was five years old. It was a life changing moment that has sent me down this path, always in the musical whirl, thanks to a night at the Gaumont in 1963, where Bo Diddley and Little Richard came into my life.

"I love the close and dedicated work in the world of theatre, and I am happy to support this series that The Grand are producing as a fundraiser for their charity. Sitting on stage with these guys, who were and remain such an inspiration to me is an unexpected treat in these strange times - talking about my team is the best night out I have had this year.”

Iconic

Steve Bull has raised over £40,000 for the Grand Theatre over the last 10 years and has been a Grand Theatre ambassador since 2018.

He said: “Like Molineux, The Grand is an iconic part of the city and it is so important that we support it. I am very grateful to all my friends and former colleagues who have taken part, we have laughed so much whilst reminiscing during filming, I know the fans will love it too."

The first episode of Bully and Johnny’s Grand Wolves Show will be released in April, with an exact date to be confirmed.

Nathan Brine, associate director - creative and production, at the Grand Theatre said: "Whilst we continue to work towards reopening to the public, we’re delighted to be able to offer something that I know will wet the appetite of our theatregoing community, and the Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters as we continue to announce guests from the world of sport and entertainment throughout the year.”

The vodcast series has been funded by the The Cultural Recovery Fund awarded by Arts Council England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. All proceeds will be donated to the Grand Theatre Charity which provides arts services for Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas. This includes the theatre’s work with patrons living with dementia, disabilities, education, and local history.