Live At The Civic host to bring new show to Whitchurch

Wayne Beese has acted as MC for stars including Omid Djalili, Seann Walsh, Rich Hall, Reginald D Hunter and Paul Sinha in the last two years at the Civic Centre.

More recently Beese hosted four outdoor shows in the grounds of the Dodington Lodge Hotel in the town, welcoming the likes of Milton Jones, Daniel Sloss, Lost Voice Guy and Simon Evans.

Now the Dudley born comedian has announced he will be bringing his debut solo show – titled Record of Under Achievement – to the Doddington Lodge on Saturday, April 24 next year.

Tickets are now on sale for a special early bird price of just £10 until the end of September, and a quarter have been snapped up already.

Beese said: “I’m delighted to be bringing my debut tour show to my favourite Shropshire market town.

“It will contain 40 minutes of brand new material and is basically a look back on my school days through the window of my genuine Record of Achievement I’ve kept from back then. It will also look at how life has panned out since I left the gates at 16 with my Head Boy badge and nine GCSEs at grade C or above.

“The way things are going it looks like I’m going to have plenty of time on my hands to write it over the next few months and I’ll be working my socks off to bring what I hope will be a great show and night out.

“The people of Whitchurch have been fantastically supportive to me since we started bringing shows here and I hope they will come out once again for this one.”

Tickets can be booked at www.funnybeeseness.co.uk