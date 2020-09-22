Menu

Whitchurch panto starring Kerry Katona postponed

By Charlotte Bentley

Whitchurch's Christmas pantomime has been postponed.

Kerry Katona

The pantomime, which was set to tell the story of the Wizard of Oz, starring Kerry Katona, has been postponed due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19.

A statement from Anton Benson Productions said: "Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, we are postponing our Whitchurch panto until Christmas 2021. We will also be back at Whitchurch Civic Centre in April 2021 with our Eastern panto tour."

The pantomime was also set to star Blue Peter's Barney Harwood, Basil Brush and Kerry Katona as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Visit www.antonbensonproductions.com/ for more information.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

