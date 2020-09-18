Birmingham REP reschedules Nativity! The Musical run due to coronavirus

The show has been rescheduled to take place from November 16, 2021, to January 2, 2022, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The REP's artistic director, Sean Foley, and executive director, Rachael Thomas, said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement of this year's Christmas run of Nativity! The Musical.

"The current restrictions and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic make it impossible to stage a production of this scale successfully, especially considering the large involvement of school age children.

"However, we are overjoyed that audiences will have their chance to see Nativity in its original home when it returns to The REP for the festive season in 2021.

“We understand just how much a visit to the theatre means to families at Christmas and as this is also a vital time of year for theatres it's not a decision we have taken lightly.

"However, with no further Government guidance on when indoor performances can resume without social distancing in place, it is simply not possible for Nativity! The Musical to take place at The REP this season.

“Since March 16, The REP has been effectively unable to trade. As the theatre generates 80 per cent of its income from selling tickets and associated income streams the impact of this has been and continues to be devastating.

"The loss of our Christmas show is a huge blow to all of us here at The REP – it's always a highlight of our year. Our sincerest thanks go to our loyal audiences who have shown incredible support over the past few months.

“Nativity The Musical! started its life at The REP back in 2017 and since then it has gone on to bring joy to over a million people across the UK. We look forward to its homecoming in 2021 instead.”

Current ticket holders will be contacted in due course via email with details of an alternative date in the rescheduled run or alternatively the option of credit or refund for the total ticket value.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates are also on sale to the general public from today.

