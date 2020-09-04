Old Rep Theatre halts live productions until 2021

The move comes following the venues temporary closure this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the venue said: "Due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 upon the cultural sector the Old Rep Theatre has taken the difficult decision to remain closed to public performances until 2021.

"The safety of our staff, audiences and performers is paramount and until social distancing restrictions are relaxed sufficiently for cultural audiences we are unable to to open our doors to audiences."

Please read the statement below from our Executive Director and CEO regarding The Old Rep. To find out more about show cancellations and rescheduled dates visit https://t.co/9JtCvOTGDn pic.twitter.com/xshMoAZrpq — The Old Rep Theatre (@TheOldRep) September 4, 2020

The venue's annual Christmas pantomime will return next year, promising to be 'bigger and better than ever'.

Other shows affected include The Navy Lark, Chaplin: Birth of a Tramp, Razzamattaz: Our Moment In Time and the Youth Theatre club that takes place every Thursday.

Comedians such as Mark Steel, Sofie Hagen, John Challis, Simon Brodkin and Seann Walsh have also had their shows rescheduled.

Tickets purchased for shows still remain valid for rescheduled dates. Staff from the theatre will be contacting ticket holders regarding cancelled and rescheduled shows.

Telephone lines are currently not being manned due to majority of staff being furloughed.

A number of shows have been cancelled including Dom Joly: Holiday Snaps, The Wizard of Oz, The Tempest, Rapunzel: A Tangled Musical Tale, Birmingham Youth Theatre: Shrek The Musical, Macbeth, One Night In Dublin and more.

