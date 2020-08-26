Puppetry show rolls into town for Ludlow Fringe Festival

Arts Alive commissioned The Fetch Theatre Company to bring their show 'East of the Sun, West of the Moon' to Ludlow town centre on Sunday, with socially distanced crowds enjoying the show.

The show was performed on the back of a lorry to aide social distancing and safety. It mixed intricate puppetry with music to create a spellbinding tale of adventure, mystery and romance featuring a magical white bear, a young girl and a troll. It is a tale told without words, with an original soundtrack enabling the audience to enjoy Nordic music both contemporary and traditional.

Florence Fox Photography

With many of their usual venues still unable to hold performances, Arts Alive wanted to bring the magic of the theatre to towns again.

Theatre manager at Nozstock Festival, Ali Campbell, described the show as: “A truly magical experience. A time to sit back and allow yourself to believe."

Ian Kerry, Executive Director at Arts Alive, said: “We are used to bringing performances to community spaces, but a show on a lorry is a first for us. Whilst the public can’t go in to small spaces to enjoy live performances, we hope that they take this special opportunity to enjoy a magical outdoor show presented in a truly novel way."

Florence Fox Photography

The show will also be performed at Brilley Village Hall near Kington on August 29. Ludlow Fringe Festival is running until August 31, promoting arts and theatre across the town.

From a bunting art trail to online performances, the festival has something for all the family. Visit www.artsalive.co.uk for details on the show and visit www.ludlowfringe.co.uk/ to see what's happening.