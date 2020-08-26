Menu

Advertising

Puppetry show rolls into town for Ludlow Fringe Festival

By Charlotte Bentley | Ludlow | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

A socially distanced stage performance took place at the weekend, part of the Ludlow Fringe Festival that runs until the end of the month.

Florence Fox Photography

Arts Alive commissioned The Fetch Theatre Company to bring their show 'East of the Sun, West of the Moon' to Ludlow town centre on Sunday, with socially distanced crowds enjoying the show.

The show was performed on the back of a lorry to aide social distancing and safety. It mixed intricate puppetry with music to create a spellbinding tale of adventure, mystery and romance featuring a magical white bear, a young girl and a troll. It is a tale told without words, with an original soundtrack enabling the audience to enjoy Nordic music both contemporary and traditional.

Florence Fox Photography

With many of their usual venues still unable to hold performances, Arts Alive wanted to bring the magic of the theatre to towns again.

Theatre manager at Nozstock Festival, Ali Campbell, described the show as: “A truly magical experience. A time to sit back and allow yourself to believe."

Ian Kerry, Executive Director at Arts Alive, said: “We are used to bringing performances to community spaces, but a show on a lorry is a first for us. Whilst the public can’t go in to small spaces to enjoy live performances, we hope that they take this special opportunity to enjoy a magical outdoor show presented in a truly novel way."

Florence Fox Photography

The show will also be performed at Brilley Village Hall near Kington on August 29. Ludlow Fringe Festival is running until August 31, promoting arts and theatre across the town.

From a bunting art trail to online performances, the festival has something for all the family. Visit www.artsalive.co.uk for details on the show and visit www.ludlowfringe.co.uk/ to see what's happening.

Theatre & Comedy Entertainment South Shropshire entertainment Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News