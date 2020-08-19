Puppetry show on wheels rolls into Telford

The commitment from Arts Alive to keep the arts available in rural communities continues with their latest project, which will deliver a unique performance from the back of a lorry.

With many of their usual venues still unable to hold performances, Arts Alive has commissioned The Fetch Theatre Company to bring their show ‘East of the Sun, West of the Moon’ to outdoor spaces in Shropshire this month.

The show mixes intricate puppetry with music to create a spellbinding tale of adventure, mystery and romance featuring a magical white bear, a young girl and a troll.

It is a tale told without words, with an original soundtrack enabling the audience to enjoy Nordic music both contemporary and traditional.

Theatre manager at Nozstock Festival, Ali Campbell, described the show as: “A truly magical experience. A time to sit back and allow yourself to believe.”

There will be two free afternoon shows at 2pm and 4pm on Friday at Ricoh Square by Telford Shopping Centre. Places are limited to 30 people per show, on a first come first served basis.

The show will also be performed as part of the Ludlow Fringe Festival on Sunday.

Tickets for that event must be booked in advance via the Arts Alive website, and there is a £1 booking fee.

Advertising

Novel

Ian Kerry, executive director at Arts Alive, added: “We are used to bringing performances to community spaces, but a show on a lorry is a first for us.

"Whilst the public can’t go in to small spaces to enjoy live performances, we hope that they take this special opportunity to enjoy a magical outdoor show presented in a truly novel way.”

The ‘ArtsAlive@home’ initiative continues on August 20 with a recording of the ‘The Man who Planted Trees,’ which is being shared online for viewers to collectively enjoy from home.

Advertising

The show comes from the award-winning Puppet State Theatre, and was recorded at The Edinburgh Fringe in 2019.

It is a multi-sensory theatrical adaptation of Jean Giono’s environmental tale, blending comedy and puppetry to tell the inspiring story of a shepherd who plants a forest, acorn by acorn, transforming a barren wasteland.

Viewers can join a post show conversation with storyteller and performer, Richard Medrington.

Visit www.artsalive.co.uk for details on viewing the show and joining the live conversation.