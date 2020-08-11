Britain's Got Talent winner and TV comedy star to feature in first Whitchurch comedy show since lockdown

Simon Evans, who has starred in shows such as Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week, headlines the special safe, socially-distanced show on Friday as Funny Beeseness returns to the town with shows in the grounds of The Dodington Lodge Hotel.

The Laughs At The Lodge – Al Fresco shows will also take place on Friday, August 21, when Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy will be headlining.

On August 14 Evans will be supported by Archie Kelly, best known for playing Kenny Dalglish Senior in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, and Welsh-Spaniard Ignacio Lopez.

On August 21 Lost Voice Guy will be supported by Funny Beeseness favourites Troy Hawke and Vince Atta.

Lost Voice Guy

Audience numbers are being limited to 100 per gig to ensure social distancing can be maintained, with around three quarters of the tickets for both shows snapped up already.

Funny Beeseness, which regularly puts on shows at Whitchurch Civic Centre, has not put on a live show in the town since Paul Sinha headlined at the start of March. Shortly after, the country went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and live performances were banned by the government.

That has now been relaxed, with outdoor performances allowed.

Regular Live At The Civic MC Wayne Beese, who will be hosting the shows, said: “It’s been a very frustrating time but we now can’t wait to get cracking again. The response has been fantastic and we're hoping we can shift the last few tickets this week as it would be amazing to have two sell-out shows to come back to.

“We’re aware safety is key. That’s why we’ve restricted capacity to allow us to keep two metres between family bubbles, and there will be plans put in place by the hotel for things like bar and toilet queues to ensure safety.

“The bills for the two shows are absolutely fantastic. I’d like to thank everyone for their support – this will help us start the hard road back after our programme was decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Doors open for the shows at 7pm for an 8pm start. Tickets for both shows are £18 each can be booked at funnybeeseness.co.uk