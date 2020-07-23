Shropshire building’s tribute to the world of live theatre as its doors remain closed

Based in Bromfield, Pentabus has wrapped its building in tape, joining the many theatres showing solidarity in a nationwide campaign, Missing Live Theatre.

This initiative is run by Scene/Change, a collaboration of set and costume designers.

The tape will remain in place until Monday before being removed and re-used by Scene/Change to envelop another theatre.

The tape is recyclable, and the ambition once the project is completed is to create a permanent installation.

Artistic director for Pentabus, Sophie Motley, said: ‘We remain saddened that our beautiful building is closed for performances and will remain closed for quite some time.

“We are also unable to visit village halls, which are the lifeblood of our touring work.”