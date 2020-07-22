Ballet to be brought to life at event

The Arts Alive ‘at home’ initiative has delivered theatre, dance and music straight into people's homes since theatres closed earlier this year.

The group's next instalment will be Northern Ballet’s retelling of Little Red Riding Hood.

Organisers believe it will provide a cultural afternoon activity for children during the summer holidays.

Family audiences can enjoy the show from home by collectively watching it online at 2.30pm on Thursday, August 6.

Young viewers are then asked to draw a picture of a character from the Little Red Riding Hood ballet and send a photo of it to cerin@artsalive.co.uk so the group can feature the pictures on its Facebook page.

Cerin Mills from Arts Alive is encouraging families to tune in and said: “We think youngsters will love seeing this well known fairytale brought to life by the wonderful dancers at Northern Ballet. The big bad wolf is soppy rather than scary in this version. He wouldn’t dream of eating Grandma and ends up being invited to a jolly tea party instead. Following the cancellation of the spring tour of this production, and so many other shows, we think it is important to keep performance arts alive by continuing to provide a platform for them.”

People can watch the show visit www.artsalive.co.uk, by selecting Northern Ballet’s Little Red Riding Hood event and follow the link to the CBeebies’ recording.