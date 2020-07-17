Strictly star Giovanni Pernice bringing show to Shropshire

Strictly Come Dancing Showman, Giovanni Pernice, is set to make a return to the stage in 2021 with his new show 'This Is Me', after the tour was cut short in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Italian was devastated to have to put the 2020 tour on hold just a couple of weeks after opening night, announcing on Instagram: “Never wanted this moment to arrive, but here we go…I’m so sorry to say that we have had to reschedule the remaining shows of the 'this is me' tour.

"We have to think of everyone’s health and wellbeing. Thank you to all of the amazing audiences we have had and apologies to those that haven’t seen the show yet.

Giovanni Pernice

"I hope we will be able to return soon…but in the meantime, be safe, be healthy, look after each other and be kind. I miss you already…G!”

Pernice has become a firm fan favourite, having been a professional dancer on the hit BBC TV show since 2015 and has reached the final three times, with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee, and Faye Tozer respectively.

The showman is set to light up the stage in Shrewsbury on Sunday, February 28 at the Theatre Severn, and on Thursday, April 15 at The Place, Telford.

Tickets can be booked directly through the theatres or at www.giovannipernice.com.