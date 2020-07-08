Birmingham REP turns red for national campaign

The REP’s lighting technicians joined other workers, freelancers and specialists across the country to transform the venue in support of the campaign, which aims to shed a light on freelancers, suppliers and those who work in the theatre and events industry in a time of uncertainty. as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

Artistic director Sean Foley said: “We join a multitude of venues across the country who are lighting their buildings red in support of freelancers, suppliers, and those in the theatrical and events industry on whom our entire theatre ecology relies.

“We hope that funds in the Government’s new cultural support package will be distributed in a representative and inclusive way that recognises the vital role played by these individuals and companies in sustaining the theatrical landscape.”