Cash fund is finally a move in the right direction, says artistic director

For theatres that rely entirely on ticket sales the pandemic has been an unmitigated disaster, shutting off income entirely. It is the situation that has hit the Theatre in the Steps in Bridgnorth, with the organisation – staffed by volunteers – left to wait on the government’s every word for news on when they may be able to reopen.

The situation at the venue is complicated as it, like many other old buildings around the country, is entirely unsuitable for social distancing, making it unlikely they will be able to welcome back the public until the pandemic is over.

Ian Reddihough, the theatre’s artistic director, said that given the situation they faced, the news of government support was a welcome relief.

He said: “It is a great move towards helping out the theatres and other arts venues. Obviously there is no detail yet but the principle seems fairly good and we are fairly optimistic as an independent theatre relying entirely on ticket sales with no grant support, we will qualify and that will help us through these difficult times.”

Mr Reddihough said he had sympathy for the government’s situation but added it would have been good to see plans come forward earlier than they have.

He said the arts had a wider impact on the economy, generating several billions of pounds a year across the country, and estimating a contribution of up to £750,000 in Bridgnorth.

“It has been very difficult and I recognise the government has had an awful lot to deal with,” he said.

“By all accounts it seems to have dealt with grant aid to businesses, particularly those in that particular sector, very quickly.

“It does seem they have taken more time to get round to more specific industries like music and theatre venues and maybe more could have been done sooner about it, but at least it is coming now. You have to recognise the government is in a very difficult situation.”

Mr Reddihough added: “The key for not only the Theatre on the Steps but all venues is the big show, the pantomime or Christmas show. For the majority of theatres that generates about 60 per cent of their income for the year.”