Horrible Histories, Dinosaurs In The Wild and more: Camp Bestival to bring family-friendly events to Birmingham drive-in concert series

By Rebecca Sayce | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Camp Bestival will bring a series of children's events to a unique Birmingham drive-in concert series this summer.

Dinosaurs In The Wild

Utilita Live at the Drive In, set to take place at the city's Utilita Arena, will see family-friendly performances from Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain, Dick and Dom, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Justin Fletcher in Justin Live! and more.

Children will also be able to marvel at prehistoric creatures in Dinosaurs In The Wild, including the he Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

Tickets for these new additions go on sale at 10am this Friday.

Last week it was announced the concert series will include performances of West End hit musical SIX.

It joined the likes of previously announced acts such as Beverley Knight, Gary Numan, KT Tunstall, Tom Grennan, Ash and many more.

The series kicks off on August 7 with a performance from Tony Hadley, and closes on September 1 with The Zutons.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

