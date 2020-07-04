Shrewsbury drama group launches new online initiative

The Glasshouse Mini drama workshops aim to improve confidence, raise self-esteem, expand imagination and improve communication skills for children aged four to 11.

Amy Warhurst, who runs the classes, said: "At the moment we cannot meet due to the restrictions so I am running free sessions via Facebook for the younger children and via Zoom for older children.

"This gives me a unique opportunity to allow children who are nervous or worried about the class to join a Zoom group but not turn on their video and microphone during the first session – they get to see and hear everything as a 'fly on the wall'.

"I have noticed in the younger classes, which are taking place on a Saturday morning live on Facebook that some children are really enjoying seeing what is happening from afar, and are already telling their parents they would like to attend when the restrictions are lifted."

Prior to the lockdown, all classes, from tots to teens, took place in Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury. Amy hopes that giving children the opportunity to see what happens in the classes will build their confidence enough to take the next step.

"It is very difficult at the moment for businesses like mine but there are positives, and this is one of them, if I can reach children that may never have been able to walk into a session and help them with their self-esteem then that will be fantastic."