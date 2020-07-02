RuPaul's Drag Race star Jujubee to bring new show to Birmingham

The season two, All Stars season one and All Stars season five drag queen will bring her new show, Everybody's Talking About Jujubee, to the city's Glee Club.

Created by 36-year-old Boston performer Airline Inthyrath, Jujubee first rose to fame during the second series of Emmy Award-winning reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race.

The queen finished in third place alongside runner-up Raven and season winner Tyra Sanchez.

She appeared in the music video for RuPaul's song Jealous of My Boogie, and also released music of her own last month.

She is currently starring in RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season five alongside the likes of Shea Coulee, Miz Cracker, Alexis Mateo, Mayhem Miller and more.

Jujubee will perform at Birmingham Glee Club on December 21.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.