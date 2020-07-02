Courtney Act to bring new headline show to Birmingham

The RuPaul's Drag Race breakout star will perform at Birmingham Town Hall as part of the Fluid tour, described as a 'pop cabaret'.

Created by 38-year-old Australian entertainer Shane Jenek, the performer first rose to fame as a contestant in the first season of Australian Idol, in which they became the first LGBTQ+ contestant on a reality TV show.

Courtney went on to compete in the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race alongside Adore Delano and Bianca Del Rio, in which she came runner-up.

Since then, the queen has gone on to win the 21st series of Celebrity Big Brother and come runner-up in the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars.

Earlier this year Courtney also guest-starred in an episode of Neighbours.

She began branching into a hosting career with The Bi Life, the UK's first bisexual reality dating show, on E! and her own television special, The Courtney Act Show.

Courtney released her debut EP, Kaleidoscope, in 2015.

She will perform at Birmingham Town Hall on April 19.

