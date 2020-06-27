The Da Vinci Code stage show coming to Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Shrewsbury

Based on Dan Brown's award-winning novel and Ron Howard's hit film, the show will tell the story of Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond after the curator of the Louvre is murdered.

Dan Brown said: “I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story.

"The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.

The Da Vinci Code is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and will be directed by Luke Sheppard, who most recently directed the acclaimed new West End musical, & Juliet.

Luke Sheppard said: “Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn.

"Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel’s brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery.”

The show comes to Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre from July 26 to 31, 2021, Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn from September 6 to 11, 2021, and Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from October 18 to 23, 2021.