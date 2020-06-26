Strictly heartthrob Neil to bring new show to Dudley and Birmingham

After making his directorial and choreographic debut at Sadler’s Wells, London, in 2019, BBC Strictly Come Dancing professional, Neil Jones, will be touring the UK for the very first time in 2021, with his brand-new show – Gingerland.

Away from the Strictly dance floor, Neil will demonstrate the real reason he has so many ballroom and Latin championship titles to his name, 45 in fact, including three world and eight British championship titles.

Originally due to tour in June and July 2020, the production has been rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jones said of the postponement: “I’m sorry to announce that Gingerland is being postponed, but I think we can all agree that everyone’s health is more important and the show will still go on, just now it is happening March – April 2021. Until then, let’s be strong and stay at home.”

Fans can join the dancer and well-known choreographer as he goes from the back of Claudia’s area to starring in a dance show like you have never seen before – comedy, special effects and a lot of outstanding dancing. He added: “Being ginger myself, with this show I wanted to create a kind of tribute to gingers. There will be a lot of dancing, obviously, but I want to combine it with comedy and music. I’ve also been researching celebrities through the years that were ginger and I’m going to incorporate them into the show. It’s going to be a very light-hearted, fun show for everyone, whether you are ginger or you know a ginger, everyone will be able to relate to it.”

Jones, who has danced with Judy Murray and Anita Rani on the Strictly Christmas specials and regularly appears on It Takes Two – sometimes as his alter ego, Nell de Jaunse – has been part of Strictly Come Dancing since joining in 2016. In 2019, for series 17 of the hit show, Neil was paired with a celebrity for the first time on the main show. Partnered with footballer and pundit Alex Scott, they progressed to week 11, coming fifth in the competition.

It has recently been announced that Neil will return to the show for series 18 and he is excited to help a new celebrity experience the joy of dance.

On the Gingerland 2021 Tour, Neil will take fans on a journey showcasing what made him unique within the dancing world and introduce you to the very people who influenced him as a dancer. It just so happens that they were all ginger.

Neil added: “Prepare yourself…you are in for a night you will never want to forget.”

The Gingerland 2021 Tour opens on February 25 at The Albany Theatre, Coventry, closing on April 11 at Churchill Theatre, Bromley.

Tickets can be booked directly through the theatres or at www.neiljonestour.com

A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets are also available at each venue.