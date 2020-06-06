Menu

Birmingham-based writers to release lockdown comedy

By Rebecca Sayce | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Birmingham-based writer's group, Script Sirens are set to launch their debut project.

Sirens is set to show it's first online episode

The artists have produced a four-part dark comedy titled #GoingViral that will launch on the group's Instagram on Monday at 7pm.

The show centres around a group of people unknowingly linked together and take bizarre approaches to survive the lockdown.

Script Sirens is a collective of women and non-binary established and budding writers situated in the West Midlands.

