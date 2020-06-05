Menu

Advertising

Oswestry performers to shine online during pandemic

By Nick Humphreys | Oswestry | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

A community theatre near Oswestry is giving performers a chance to shine during the coronavirus pandemic through its online programme.

Performers to shine online during pandemic

The Holroyd Community Theatre has launched HCTogether, which will give musicians, artists, writers, drama and dance groups the chance to showcase their talent.

Shows will be broadcast from the theatre's website at 6pm every Thursday.

HCTogether Launch

Carolyn Tilley, who is leading the project, said: “The first of our Thursday evening performances will introduce three organisations who have made the theatre their home; Face2Face Performance Academy, North Shropshire Music and The Creative Arts Programme - North Shropshire Big Sing.”

Helen Rayner, director of the Dyffryn Ceiriog Male Voice Choir added: “HCTogether initiative is a fantastic way to celebrate the work of individual community groups under a creative umbrella, reflecting upon the musicianship, talent and expertise within our surrounding areas.” 

Anyone who would like to contribute to the project can contact Kelly@theholroyd.com

Thursday evening performances can be viewed at hctogether.co.uk

Theatre & Comedy Entertainment Oswestry entertainment Oswestry Local Hubs News Latest videos
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News