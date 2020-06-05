Oswestry performers to shine online during pandemic

The Holroyd Community Theatre has launched HCTogether, which will give musicians, artists, writers, drama and dance groups the chance to showcase their talent.

Shows will be broadcast from the theatre's website at 6pm every Thursday.

HCTogether Launch

Carolyn Tilley, who is leading the project, said: “The first of our Thursday evening performances will introduce three organisations who have made the theatre their home; Face2Face Performance Academy, North Shropshire Music and The Creative Arts Programme - North Shropshire Big Sing.”

Helen Rayner, director of the Dyffryn Ceiriog Male Voice Choir added: “HCTogether initiative is a fantastic way to celebrate the work of individual community groups under a creative umbrella, reflecting upon the musicianship, talent and expertise within our surrounding areas.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to the project can contact Kelly@theholroyd.com

Thursday evening performances can be viewed at hctogether.co.uk