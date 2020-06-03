Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre extends closure

The Suffolk Street Queensway venue will remain closed until August 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) said: "We greatly apologise for the inconvenience this will cause, but hope that you understand that this is the correct course of action given the exceptional circumstances we are all experiencing.

"Over the last few months, our teams up and down the country have successfully rescheduled over 15,000 separate performances of great quality plays, musicals, comedy and live music.

"From November 2020 and throughout 2021, we have a wonderful array of productions on-sale, everything from Pantomime to The Book of Mormon, Disney’s The Lion King to Jimmy Carr, and Derren Brown to Sunny Afternoon. Please book with confidence knowing that if there are any further suspensions, your new tickets will remain fully valid for further exchanges or refunds."

Those affected by cancellations and rescheduled shows will be contacted by ATG. Customers booked for performances between June 29 and July 12 will be contacted from June 8.

Customers booked for performances between July 13 and August 2 will be contacted from June 22.

"On behalf of all our staff, backstage crews, front of house teams, actors, dancers, musicians, and the entire British theatre industry we want to thank you for your support and understanding as we work together to ensure the future success of our industry," the statement continues.

"All of us at ATG are enormously proud to be a small part of British Theatre, renowned as the greatest in the world.

"The arts has inspired, educated, entertained and enriched the lives of audiences for hundreds of years but has never been challenged like this.

"With your ongoing commitment we believe we can come back faster and stronger than ever before.

"As you can imagine, we have a large number of customers that we are assisting, so we ask that you please bear with us. Your patience is greatly appreciated at this time."

