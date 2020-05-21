Oswestry stage school receives tips from West End star

Face2Face Performance Academy near Oswestry is having a session delivered by Kane Oliver Parry, star of Matilda the Musical.

Kane said: “I’ve taught at Face2Face before, back when it was first set up. The students impressed me, they were so enthusiastic and eager to learn.

“I am looking forward to returning, albeit via video link. My session will be a little different this time, with a real focus on developing character. I hope to teach the student skills that they can use independently.”

Kane has also starred in: Wicked, We Will Rock You and Oklahoma.

Face2Face manager and head coach, Michael Jenkins said: “I am so pleased that Kane is going to be delivering an online session for us. He is a superb performer and excellent role-model for our students.

“Ahead of the session, students have been given material to learn which Kane will watch and coach within the class.”

The Academy is open to young people aged nine to 18 who have the desire to develop their skills in acting, singing and dancing. For more information about the Academy email face2face@moretonhall.com