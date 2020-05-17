Atlantic Ladies play available online

Chris Eldon Lee’s musical play was seen on stage by more than 2,000 people when it toured Shropshire and Wales last year.

Now the four-camera film of the production has been uploaded to YouTube, where it can be seen free of charge during the current Coronavirus lockdown.

The two-hour show tells, in verbatim style, the true story of Shropshire’s famous female adventurers who became the oldest women ever to row an ocean.

It lays bare the comedy, crisis and captivating moments of their incredible 3,000-mile journey.

The story is played out by four actors with three buckets of water, two dolphins and a big red step ladder.

The Love Lee Productions premiere was filmed by Microvideo of Bayston Hill and has been uploaded on the internet by Virtual Shropshire of Much Wenlock.

Writer and director, Mr Eldon Lee said: “Both the original Atlantic Challenge crew of Di Carrington, Sharon Magrath and Elaine Theaker, and the actors who played them, all wanted to make this uplifting story available to view for free during these difficult, theatre-less times.

"Shropshire’s Pentabus Theatre and Hot Buckle Productions have both put their plays online, and so have we. It received over 600 views in the first few days, which is very gratifying.”

The performance can be seen by searching for ‘Atlantic Ladies – The Play’ on YouTube.