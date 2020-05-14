Supervet tickets sell fast for Shrewsbury show

He is due to lead a talk at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, on September 27. Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has organised the event. Professor Fitzpatrick will be talking about his life and dedication to advancing veterinary orthopaedic surgery.

Through advances in some of the most complex problems affecting the animals he treats, Professor Fitzpatrick hopes humans and animals can benefit equally through a One Medicine approach – a cause he is passionate about.

Tickets for the talk, which starts at 6pm in the main auditorium of the theatre, cost £30 and proceeds will go to the Rotary, other local charities and the Humanimal Trust. Go to theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/noel-fitzpatrick