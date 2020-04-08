Shropshire theatre boss pays tribute to Bond actress Honor Blackman

Best known for her roles in The Avengers TV series and Bond film Goldfinger in the 1960s, she made numerous appearances in the region.

Among them were performances at Bridgnorth's Theatre on the Steps including her Wayward Women tour in 2005 and On My Honor in 2006.

She also appeared at Ludlow Assembly rooms, also in 2005, and at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in 2009.

Theatre on the Steps director Iain Reddihough said: "It is with sadness that we have learnt of the death of Honor Blackman.

"She appeared at the Theatre on the Steps several times and her performances mesmerised our audiences.

"A great actor, an even greater person, it was a privilege to have her perform at the Theatre on the Steps. An actor whose performances will be long remembered.

"Our thoughts are with her family."

Miss Blackman died on Monday.