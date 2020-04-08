Menu

Shropshire theatre boss pays tribute to Bond actress Honor Blackman

By Deborah Hardiman | Ludlow

The director of a Shropshire theatre has paid tribute to the actress Honor Blackman who has died, aged 94.

Honor Blackman at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in 2009

Best known for her roles in The Avengers TV series and Bond film Goldfinger in the 1960s, she made numerous appearances in the region.

Among them were performances at Bridgnorth's Theatre on the Steps including her Wayward Women tour in 2005 and On My Honor in 2006.

She also appeared at Ludlow Assembly rooms, also in 2005, and at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in 2009.

Theatre on the Steps director Iain Reddihough said: "It is with sadness that we have learnt of the death of Honor Blackman.

"She appeared at the Theatre on the Steps several times and her performances mesmerised our audiences.

"A great actor, an even greater person, it was a privilege to have her perform at the Theatre on the Steps. An actor whose performances will be long remembered.

"Our thoughts are with her family."

Miss Blackman died on Monday.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

