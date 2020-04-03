New grant awarded to south Shropshire leisure centre

The SpArC Theatre in Bishop's Castle, like other leisure and entertainment centres, has been closed temporarily to stop the outbreak of coronavirus.

Shropshire Council took over the running of the building on April 1 from Teme Leisure and SpArC charity trustees are now finding a way to celebrate after they received the news of the grant.

A charity spokesperson said: "The charity has succeeded in getting another grant - this time £9,000 from the BA Carbon Reduction fund.

"It will of course be delayed but will be invaluable for the implementation of some energy-saving measures which will be needed even more after the crisis than before.

"We have postponed the new gym equipment order partly because delivery needs to follow refurbishment and partly because we thought we might need the freedom to review our priorities in the light of how the world looks when the pandemic reduces.

"We have also cancelled the plant stall and film night fund raising events, but there may be a glimmer of hope for the Apple Pressing and a new Ghost Walk."

Bosses say that the theatre is losing income and has encouraged people to not refund tickets for cancelled shows, where possible to do so, to try and keep the theatre going.

A spokesperson said: "The theatre, like the rest of Enterprise South West Shropshire, is losing income big-time.

"We all need to maintain our support for it, not least by waiving repayment of unused tickets if we are able to do so."

After an appeal for more charity trustees however, bosses said they have had a good response and will be contacting people soon.

The centre is also encouraging people to access entertainment online if they are missing their weekly film or theatre fix.

People can email theatre@bishopscastle.co.uk for more information on when shows from the National Theatre, Royal Opera House, and more, are being screened.