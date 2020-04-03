Menu

Bridgnorth's Theatre of the Steps turning tables on audience

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Bosses at Bridgnorth's Theatre of the Steps are raising the curtains to allow talented residents to show off their skills.

Iain Reddihough

They are calling for those with performing gifts to entertain the team and the community by submitting videos to be broadcast on its social media website.

Theatre on the Steps artist director Iain Reddihough says: "Many of you will be at home unable to go out, so now is the time to show your talent. Sing that song, dance that dance, recite that poem, tell that joke, or record that 'You’ve been Framed' style video.

"Email it to admin@theatreonthesteps.co.uk and we will put it on our Facebook page so we can share the entertainment with you all.

"So come on theatre on the steps audience – entertain us."

The best three videos will get a prize.

The theatre recently put on panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for fans.

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

