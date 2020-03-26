South Shropshire stage lovers help theatre live through Covid-19 crisis

Theatre goers from Clun were due to take a trip to Malvern Theatres this week to see the musical 'Once'.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak the visit has had to be cancelled. However many of those due to attend have donated part of their ticket refund towards the Great Malvern theatre and cinema complex in the hope it will help cover costs during its temporary closure.

Over £300 has been raised so far.

The trip was to be run by Tim's Travels – a non-profit organisation that takes people from the Clun area on outings to see shows and plays.

Organiser Tim Wood said: "A full refund covering the cost of the seats has been given to me as the organiser but as Malvern Theatres is a charitable trust I have been asking those who were to have come to donate part of their refund to the theatre.

"I am pleased to say that over £300 has been raised as a result and a cheque for this amount will be sent to help cover the costs of the theatres whilst they are closed."

Following government announcements, Malvern Theatres has closed its doors temporarily for the first time in more than two decades to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we do so, but these are extraordinary times and we value the safety of our audiences, staff, actors, and performers, above all else.

"Like all independent traders, we fear this closure may hit us hard. Only one per cent of our running costs are publicly funded and we rely on ticket sales to operate.

"We will re-open our auditoria as soon as we are advised by the Government that it is safe to do so, and we look forward to seeing you then."