Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram guide

Lollipop Theatre Arts, who are based in Brewood, Staffordshire are amongst many young performers who never shy away from difficult and complex material and their next production, Avenue Q School Edition certainly fits into that category.

From March 30 to 31, this group of youngsters will perform the show at the Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock, nightly at 7.30pm.

In Avenue Q School Edition, everything is told through puppetry and so each performer makes his performance via his puppet.

The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college graduate named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.

He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighbourhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

Playing the title roles of Princeton and Kate Monster are Max Castle and Ellie Laycock. Both actors are working really hard and have shown great talent for puppetry-even when rehearsing with a sock.

Max told me: “It’s a great opportunity to be playing the role of Princeton, it’s been slightly overwhelming as it’s my first major principle part and there are a lot of lines to learn but it’s been really enjoyable. I hope everyone enjoys the show.”

Because the original Avenue Q has some content elements that have previously made it a difficult choice for some youth productions, the rights holders worked with the Avenue Q authors to create an adaptation that maintains the dramatic and comedic intention and integrity of the piece, while editing it to make it more appropriate for youth audiences and performers.

Principal of Lollipop, Lucy-Ellen Parker said: “It’s been a hoot rehearing this show and the kids have been great. The puppetry is looking superb. This one is one not to be missed.”

This year also marks the choreography debut of Isobel Burgess, who took on the role this time last year having come through the ranks of Lollipop starting as a full-time member at the age of 12.

For tickets call 01543 578762 or visit https://boxoffice.wlct.org/event_description.aspx?eventid=993 or http://www.thelollipoptheatreschool.co.uk/.

Would you like to get involved in theatre, but not really sure how to take the first step? Well here is news of a free of charge, two-day theatre project aimed at 16 to 21-year olds, which might just be the thing for you.

RicNic is one of the UK’s most innovative and unique youth theatre organisations and each year, RicNic runs youth led theatre projects where all roles are taken by young people.

Their latest workshop is called 'Own the Stage' where members will have the chance to create, learn and stage a show in just 48 hours.

Every role on and off-stage in addition to full authority over how the performance runs is up to the young people taking part.

Whether you are an aspiring director, choreographer, musical director, performer or technician there is something for everyone to do and you don’t need any experience whatsoever, just commitment and the need to have fun.

The workshop and performance will take place on April 6 and 7 and times are 10am - 4pm, but potentially a later night on the day of the performance of course.

It takes place at Performance Hub, University of Wolverhampton - Walsall Campus, Gorway Rd, Walsall WS1 3BD and the project is supported by the Grimmitt Trust and the Sir Barry Jackson Trust.

Places are limited so please register your interest early by emailing jennifer@ricnic.org.uk.

Enville Street Dramatic Society is presenting a production of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, Verdict, at Amblecote Holy Trinity Church Hall from March 25 to 28, with performances at 7.30pm nightly.

Karl Hendryk, a brilliant professor, attends to his wife Anya, an invalid suffering from a progressive disease. When Karl's cousin Lisa moves in to assist in caring for Anya, tensions rise and feelings are quick to develop.

For tickets call 07941906069, 01384 356600 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/enville-street-dramatic-society.

At the Walker Theatre, within Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, from April 1 to 2 Shropshire Youth Theatre is presenting a production of the classic Thomas Hardy novel, Far from the Madding Crowd.

The plot of this wonderful story revolves around a farmer named Gabriel Oak who falls in love with a headstrong, independent woman named Bathsheba Everdene.

Bathsheba also has other suitors but refuses to marry because she wishes to remain independent. Eventually, however, she meets a soldier named Troy whom she falls in love with. Bathsheba and Troy marry in secret but their marriage is not a happy one.

Troy leaves town in shame and is thought to be dead. In his absence, Bathsheba is courted by another man and reluctantly agrees to marry him. But then Troy returns, so what will happen?

For tickets, priced at £15 for adults and £8 for under 18’s, call 01743 281281 or visit www.theatresevern.co.uk.

The Shropshire Drama Festival runs from March 25 to 28 at the Belfrey Theatre.

There are performances by The Belfry Youth Theatre, BSG Youth, the Belfrey Players, Mayhem Theatre Group, Invictus Theatre Company and Little Eyases over the four-day period.

For more information, times and details of the plays visit www.belfreytheatre.com

