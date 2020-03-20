Birmingham Hippodrome closure extended

Earlier this week the city centre theatre announced it has cancelled all performances of The Book of Mormon until March 28 due to Covid-19.

Yesterday it was announced that the temporary closure would extend to April 20.

A statement from the venue said: "Following the recent government guidelines, Birmingham Hippodrome has taken the difficult decision to continue with the temporary closure of the venue to the general public until April 20, 2020.

"As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we will be constantly reviewing this date over the coming weeks.

"During this period of temporary closure to the general public, suspended activity includes all productions in auditorium and Patrick Studio, the Open Doors foyer activity, coffee bar and off-stage educational activity.

"Our ticket sales team will be contacting all affected ticket holders directly.

"The safety and health of our staff and visitors is our number one priority.

"We will continue follow any recommendations from the relevant authorities and implement all appropriate instructions accordingly."

Shows affected during this time include the run of Priscilla Queen of the Desert from April 13 to 18, as well as Message In A Bottle from April 8 to 9.

For more information, click here.