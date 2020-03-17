New adaptation of Oliver Twist coming to Birmingham

Adapted by award-winning playwright Bryony Lavery, every performance of Oliver Twist will feature the use of integrated creative sign language, audio description and captioning.

Born into poverty and misfortune, Oliver Twist escapes the workhouse for a life of adventure where he joins Artful Dodger, Fagin and their mischievous gang of pick pockets.

But the enjoyment is short lived as he falls under the influence of the vicious Bill Sikes.

Director Amy Leach comments “Oliver Twist is a vivid, dark and visceral story and I am so excited to explore how adding artistic layers of creative sign language, audio description and captioning can enhance the story-telling for all audience members.

"Oliver Twist gives the integrated ensemble cast of D/deaf, disabled and non-disabled actors the opportunity to play a brilliantly varied range of characters and showcase a wide range of talents.”

The show will be stages from April 29 to May 9.

