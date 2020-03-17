Costume talks for drama groups in north Shropshire

Ellesmere's Fizzgigs and the Welshampton bonfire committee which stages an annual pantomime have invited local costume designer, Monique Hollinshead to Welshampton Parish Hall on March 21.

The event is aimed at anyone with an interest in theatrical costume design and creation.

Organiser, Tony Lewery, said the event, which starts at 7pm, would feature a display of Monique's costumes and the chance to hear and question her about her inspirations and techniques.

"The costumes are almost as much sculpture as clothing, assemblages of fabrics, textures and ideas all of which can be worn and performed in," he said.

"It's a tricky balance."

The event is free but organisers have asked for voluntary donations to cover cost.

Monique, who lives in Audlem, trained at the Mabel Fletcher College in Liverpool and is a freelance costume designer for theatre, ballet, opera and television.

She has worked on the Northern Ballet productions of The Nutcracker and Cleopatra as well as television work for TV's My Parents are Aliens.

The event will include live music by the Fizzgigs band and a bar.