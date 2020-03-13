Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton to star in musical coming to Wolverhampton and Birmingham

He will play the lead role of Scott Hastings during the show's run at Wolverhampton Grand from October 5 to 10.

The show then comes toBirmingham Hippodrome between Monday, May 10, and Saturday, May 15, 2021.

It comes as Kevin announced last week that he would be leaving the BBC series and will now make a full-time move to musical theatre.

He said: "I am beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time.

"This is my dream role. Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again.

"I really can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what’s set to be an incredible show.”

The musical is based on the award-winning global film 'Strictly Ballroom'. It tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer.

When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all.

Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

Tickets for the Wolverhampton run are now on sale. For more information, click here.

Tickets will go on sale for the Birmingham show later this year. For more information and tickets, click here.