Singin' In The Rain storming in to Birmingham

Original director Jonathan Church and choreographer Andrew Wright will work together on the show, that runs from April 6 to 10, 2021.

Singin’ in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make ‘em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin’ in the Rain.

Singin' In The Rain

The stage production of Singin’ in the Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, regularly voted the most popular film musical of all time.

It tells the story of Don and Lisa, who have repeatedly been cast as a romantic couple in silent films. When the transition is made from silent films to 'talkies' and the duo see their latest film remade into a musical, only Don has the voice for the new singing part.

After a lot of practise with a diction coach, Lina still sounds terrible, and Kathy, a bright young aspiring actress, is hired to record over her voice.

Tickets go on sale this spring with an exclusive booking period for Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.