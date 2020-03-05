Menu

Jason Byrne to bring new tour to Midlands and Shropshire

By Rebecca Sayce | Mid Wales | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Jason Byrne will bring his new stand-up tour to Birmingham and Wrexham later this year.

Jason Byrne

The 48-year-old is an Irish comedian and radio host. He is well known for improvisation and his typically unscripted live shows, which often involve audience participation.

He has previously presented a mid-morning radio show on Phantom FM as well as various comedy shows.

Jason Byrne comes to Wrexham's William Aston Hall on October 24, and Birmingham Town Hall on November 13.

