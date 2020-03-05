Advertising
Jason Byrne to bring new tour to Midlands and Shropshire
Jason Byrne will bring his new stand-up tour to Birmingham and Wrexham later this year.
The 48-year-old is an Irish comedian and radio host. He is well known for improvisation and his typically unscripted live shows, which often involve audience participation.
He has previously presented a mid-morning radio show on Phantom FM as well as various comedy shows.
Jason Byrne comes to Wrexham's William Aston Hall on October 24, and Birmingham Town Hall on November 13.
For more information, click here.
